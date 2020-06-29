All apartments in Raymore
235 Jenny Lane

235 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

235 Jenny Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Built Home in Ramblewood At Jeter Farm! Plus application fees credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Jenny Lane have any available units?
235 Jenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 235 Jenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
235 Jenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Jenny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Jenny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 235 Jenny Lane offer parking?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not offer parking.
Does 235 Jenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Jenny Lane have a pool?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 235 Jenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Jenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Jenny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Jenny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
