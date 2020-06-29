All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 1113 Manse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
1113 Manse Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:35 PM

1113 Manse Drive

1113 Manse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1113 Manse Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
New Listing From Amy and Renters Warehouse. Available 12/15. $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee. and deposit is equal to rent This home is situated in a great location on a cul de sac near shopping and dining. The large kitchen with center island overlooks the living room which features a beautiful fireplace. The master bedroom features attached master bath and spacious closet. The finished basement includes one bedroom and a half bath along with the laundry room. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal along with all utilities. Pets negotiable with a deposit. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON..............

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Manse Drive have any available units?
1113 Manse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 1113 Manse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Manse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Manse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Manse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Manse Drive offer parking?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Manse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Manse Drive have a pool?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Manse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Manse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Manse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Manse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City