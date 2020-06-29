1113 Manse Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

New Listing From Amy and Renters Warehouse. Available 12/15. $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee. and deposit is equal to rent This home is situated in a great location on a cul de sac near shopping and dining. The large kitchen with center island overlooks the living room which features a beautiful fireplace. The master bedroom features attached master bath and spacious closet. The finished basement includes one bedroom and a half bath along with the laundry room. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for lawn care/snow removal along with all utilities. Pets negotiable with a deposit. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON..............