617 Terry Drive

Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! This 2 year old duplex features brand new carpet and flooring throughout the entire duplex, new flooring in kitchen and bathroom, beautiful kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice sized bathroom with spacious shower, 1 car garage, small patio area with plenty of yard in the back. Terms: $45 application fee each for all over age 18. Good credit, 3 x monthly rent are income requirements. No evictions or rental debt! Home available 11/15.