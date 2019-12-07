All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, MO
617 Terry Drive
617 Terry Drive

617 Terry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

617 Terry Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! This 2 year old duplex features brand new carpet and flooring throughout the entire duplex, new flooring in kitchen and bathroom, beautiful kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a nice sized bathroom with spacious shower, 1 car garage, small patio area with plenty of yard in the back. Terms: $45 application fee each for all over age 18. Good credit, 3 x monthly rent are income requirements. No evictions or rental debt! Home available 11/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Terry Drive have any available units?
617 Terry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 617 Terry Drive have?
Some of 617 Terry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Terry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Terry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Terry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 Terry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 617 Terry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 617 Terry Drive offers parking.
Does 617 Terry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Terry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Terry Drive have a pool?
No, 617 Terry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 Terry Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Terry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Terry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Terry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Terry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Terry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
