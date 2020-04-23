404 Golfview Drive

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home is a fantastic split level home. The kitchen has an island along with stainless steel appliances that includes a built in microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a full bath with double sinks. 4th bedroom is in the basement as well as a full bath and laundry room with a washer and dryer hookup. The home as a 2 car garage and a fenced yard. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.