Pleasant Hill, MO
404 Golfview Drive
404 Golfview Drive

404 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This home is a fantastic split level home. The kitchen has an island along with stainless steel appliances that includes a built in microwave and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a full bath with double sinks. 4th bedroom is in the basement as well as a full bath and laundry room with a washer and dryer hookup. The home as a 2 car garage and a fenced yard. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Golfview Drive have any available units?
404 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 404 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 404 Golfview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Golfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Golfview Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Golfview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
