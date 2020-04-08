All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1206 Ragan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
1206 Ragan Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

1206 Ragan Drive

1206 Reagan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Reagan Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Another Great listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson Leasing Team. This beautifully new constructed home has an open and inviting floor plan with room for everyone and everything! 3 BR upstairs with a 4th BR and non-conforming bedroom or office plus rec room and 3rd bath in basement. Amazing kitchen with SS appliances, island and pantry. Sit on your covered patio and relax in this popular subdivision with estate size lots. Spacious 3-car garage. You get so much more for the money in Pleasant Hill. Great schools! Enjoy lower Cass County taxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Ragan Drive have any available units?
1206 Ragan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 1206 Ragan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Ragan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Ragan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Ragan Drive offers parking.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Ragan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Ragan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University