1206 Ragan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage

Another Great listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson Leasing Team. This beautifully new constructed home has an open and inviting floor plan with room for everyone and everything! 3 BR upstairs with a 4th BR and non-conforming bedroom or office plus rec room and 3rd bath in basement. Amazing kitchen with SS appliances, island and pantry. Sit on your covered patio and relax in this popular subdivision with estate size lots. Spacious 3-car garage. You get so much more for the money in Pleasant Hill. Great schools! Enjoy lower Cass County taxes!