Pleasant Hill, MO
1005 Colonial Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

1005 Colonial Drive

1005 Colonial Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Colonial Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take advantage of a couple of move in specials that we are offering for a limited time! The first special offers you 1/2 off second FULL month's rent, when you sign a 12 month lease! The second special are waived application fees. Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful home has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room has high ceilings and a bonus living space with tons of natural light and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is upstairs and contains a walk-in closet along with an attached bathroom that includes a jet tub and standing shower. The laundry area is in the upper level next to a full hall bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a nice sized deck. 2 car garage around the front of the home. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Colonial Drive have any available units?
1005 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 1005 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 1005 Colonial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
