1005 Colonial Drive

Take advantage of a couple of move in specials that we are offering for a limited time! The first special offers you 1/2 off second FULL month's rent, when you sign a 12 month lease! The second special are waived application fees. Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This beautiful home has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The living room has high ceilings and a bonus living space with tons of natural light and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is upstairs and contains a walk-in closet along with an attached bathroom that includes a jet tub and standing shower. The laundry area is in the upper level next to a full hall bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a nice sized deck. 2 car garage around the front of the home. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.