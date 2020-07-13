Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:46pm
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2527 Bent Oak Ct
2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Platte City Duplex-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Results within 1 mile of Platte City

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.
Results within 5 miles of Platte City

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
39 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8311 nw mace rd
8311 Northwest Mace Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
476 sqft
$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Broadway
705 South Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2474 sqft
Modern Victorian Home in Historic Neighborhood - Historic home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 3 Decorative Fireplaces, Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors on main level. The master retreat has bay window and sitting room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks North
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 25

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8213 N. Everton B
8213 North Everton Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
Duplex Close to Zona Rosa and Parkhill Schools. - This Kansas City, Missouri North Townhome offers 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Washer and Dryer. Home has a Fireplace in large living room off Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
6834 Susann Street
6834 Susann St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1578 sqft
Creekside Meadows are the newest properties in town with an attractive atmosphere & location on the western side of Parkville, Missouri. Creekside Meadows offers BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Platte City, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Platte City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

