Platte City, MO
2529 Bent Oak Ct
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2529 Bent Oak Ct

2529 Bent Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Platte City Duplex!!-Available in June!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/914134?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Fantastic duplex in a wonderful location! Walking distance to amenities & award winning schools- quiet & private street rents like a dream. 2 spacious bedrooms on main level, skylight and fireplace in living room, galley-style eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Lower level laundry, family room with a walkout and a great sized 2 car garage that offers an additional 441 sq-ft!!. Quiet community and this is located in Platte County School district with a AAA rating.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4934119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have any available units?
2529 Bent Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
Is 2529 Bent Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Bent Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Bent Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Bent Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Bent Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Bent Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 2529 Bent Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 2529 Bent Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Bent Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Bent Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 Bent Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
