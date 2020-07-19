2529 Bent Oak Ct

Amenities

Platte City Duplex!!-Available in June!! - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!

Fantastic duplex in a wonderful location! Walking distance to amenities & award winning schools- quiet & private street rents like a dream. 2 spacious bedrooms on main level, skylight and fireplace in living room, galley-style eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Lower level laundry, family room with a walkout and a great sized 2 car garage that offers an additional 441 sq-ft!!. Quiet community and this is located in Platte County School district with a AAA rating.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



