8721 Commercial Boulevard

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This approximately 10,000 SqFt commercial building offers a lot of potential and could be used for multiple types of businesses. The main level (5,000 sqft) is currently being used as a lucrative Banquet Center with a gourmet Kitchen & full Bar area able to serve 250 guests on a regular basis. The lower level houses 6 suites that are all currently occupied, a 2295 sqft warehouse area with a delivery door and a 1971 sqft Boutique. This is a quality building conveniently located and offers great road frontage and high traffic. Land and Banquet Business are included in the sale. If you are looking to purchase a business that offers immediate income, this is the property you are looking for.