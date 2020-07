Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 1-1/2 story house with 4 bedrooms 1 bath. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Living room with a large picture window. New laminate flooring in the living room and 2 main floor bedrooms. Kitchen with upgraded wood cabinet, new stainless steel gas stove, rangehood and dishwasher. Bright and light bonus room added off the kitchen. Ceiling fan in kitchen and all the bedrooms. Updated bathroom. Newer windows.