Overland, MO
9459 Midland Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9459 Midland Blvd

9459 Midland Boulevard · (314) 647-0330
Location

9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO 63114
Overland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9459 Midland Blvd · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

Washer dryer hook ups are in the unfinished basement.

Pet-friendly! Cats and Dogs allowed with an additional $15 per month pet rent.

Occupancy permit required from the city of Overland. Maximum occupancy 4. Ritenour School District

Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Qualifications include...Gross family income of 4 times the amount of the monthly rent ($3200.00 or more). Excellent, current verifiable 3rd party rental history a must. No previous issues with a landlord, fair credit.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing laws.

(RM, LB1)

(RLNE4785485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 Midland Blvd have any available units?
9459 Midland Blvd has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9459 Midland Blvd have?
Some of 9459 Midland Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 Midland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9459 Midland Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 Midland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9459 Midland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd offer parking?
No, 9459 Midland Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 Midland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd have a pool?
No, 9459 Midland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9459 Midland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9459 Midland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9459 Midland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9459 Midland Blvd has units with air conditioning.
