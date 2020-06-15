9459 Midland Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.



Washer dryer hook ups are in the unfinished basement.



Pet-friendly! Cats and Dogs allowed with an additional $15 per month pet rent.



Occupancy permit required from the city of Overland. Maximum occupancy 4. Ritenour School District



Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Qualifications include...Gross family income of 4 times the amount of the monthly rent ($3200.00 or more). Excellent, current verifiable 3rd party rental history a must. No previous issues with a landlord, fair credit.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing laws.



