Old Jamestown, MO
14328 River Oaks Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:29 PM

14328 River Oaks Court

14328 River Oaks Court · (314) 802-0797
Location

14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO 63034

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.  Other features include:  Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom Suite w/ walk in closet, Wood burning Fireplace, Huge fenced in backyard w/ Oversized deck which is perfect for entertaining, 2 Car Garage, Security System, Washer & Dryer hookups in basement.  Tenant responsible for all utilities, No pets preferred but may be willing to consider with owner's approval and additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14328 River Oaks Court have any available units?
14328 River Oaks Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14328 River Oaks Court have?
Some of 14328 River Oaks Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14328 River Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
14328 River Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14328 River Oaks Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14328 River Oaks Court is pet friendly.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 14328 River Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14328 River Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court have a pool?
Yes, 14328 River Oaks Court has a pool.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 14328 River Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14328 River Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14328 River Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14328 River Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.
