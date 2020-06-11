14328 River Oaks Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac. Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool. Other features include: Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom Suite w/ walk in closet, Wood burning Fireplace, Huge fenced in backyard w/ Oversized deck which is perfect for entertaining, 2 Car Garage, Security System, Washer & Dryer hookups in basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities, No pets preferred but may be willing to consider with owner's approval and additional pet deposit.