Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11554 Concord Village Ave., C
11554 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
10832 Three Court
10832 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fox Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Clayton-Tamm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shaw Historic District
Contact for Availability
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Garden
1 Unit Available
4963 Botanical Ave
4963 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
Trendy updated 2 bedroom, steps to TG park - Property Id: 293821 Fresh updates through out this charming south city apartment. Less than two blocks to tower grove park. Quite one way street has very little traffic.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakville, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

