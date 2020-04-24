All apartments in Oak Grove
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

1401 B SE Hillside Dr

1401 SE Hillside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1401 SE Hillside Dr, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex for Lease in Oak Grove | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Quaint Duplex with Lots of Storage. This 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Duplex is in a quiet neighborhood with a full basement. Has fresh paint and lots of closet space. *Garage *W&D hookups *Dishwasher Close to Schools and Downtown Shops. *NO PETS

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have any available units?
1401 B SE Hillside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
Is 1401 B SE Hillside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1401 B SE Hillside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 B SE Hillside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr offers parking.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have a pool?
No, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 B SE Hillside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 B SE Hillside Dr has units with air conditioning.

