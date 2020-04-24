1401 B SE Hillside Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Duplex for Lease in Oak Grove | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Quaint Duplex with Lots of Storage. This 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Duplex is in a quiet neighborhood with a full basement. Has fresh paint and lots of closet space. *Garage *W&D hookups *Dishwasher Close to Schools and Downtown Shops. *NO PETS



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!



Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698972)