Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access

The Enclave at Winghaven offers spacious, luxurious, and conveniently located one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that were designed with your lifestyle in mind! We’re sure that our apartments for rent in O’Fallon, MO have something for everyone, and with dozens of upscale amenities and features at your disposal, we’re certain you’ll agree that our community offers a premium residential experience.



Imagine life at The Enclave at Winghaven: As you relax at the sparkling pool, the idea to host a dinner for friends comes to mind. Preparing appetizers in your gourmet-style kitchen is a breeze! As your guests arrive, they are greeted by your stylishly appointed home with wood-burning fireplace, expansive living area, and refreshing private patio or balcony. This is the sophistication that awaits you at our apartments in O’Fallon, MO.



Contact our friendly, professional staff today and turn your ideas into reality.