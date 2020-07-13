All apartments in O'Fallon
O'Fallon, MO
The Enclave At Winghaven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Enclave At Winghaven

1000 Applerock Dr · (636) 255-8353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-5108 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 01-1103 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 10-10210 · Avail. Jul 25

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-9301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 12-12201 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 06-6202 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1101 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave At Winghaven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
internet access
The Enclave at Winghaven offers spacious, luxurious, and conveniently located one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that were designed with your lifestyle in mind! We’re sure that our apartments for rent in O’Fallon, MO have something for everyone, and with dozens of upscale amenities and features at your disposal, we’re certain you’ll agree that our community offers a premium residential experience.

Imagine life at The Enclave at Winghaven: As you relax at the sparkling pool, the idea to host a dinner for friends comes to mind. Preparing appetizers in your gourmet-style kitchen is a breeze! As your guests arrive, they are greeted by your stylishly appointed home with wood-burning fireplace, expansive living area, and refreshing private patio or balcony. This is the sophistication that awaits you at our apartments in O’Fallon, MO.

Contact our friendly, professional staff today and turn your ideas into reality.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month flat fee
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking: included in lease, Carport: $15/month, Detached garage: $55/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: (4x10) $20/month, Detached garage: $55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave At Winghaven have any available units?
The Enclave At Winghaven has 11 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Enclave At Winghaven have?
Some of The Enclave At Winghaven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave At Winghaven currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave At Winghaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave At Winghaven pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven offers parking.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven has a pool.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven has accessible units.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven has units with dishwashers.
Does The Enclave At Winghaven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Enclave At Winghaven has units with air conditioning.
