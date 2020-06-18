All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 18 Jakes Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, MO
/
18 Jakes Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:48 PM

18 Jakes Court

18 Jakes Court · (636) 926-2227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Jakes Court · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
O'Fallon Area -
18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space. 920 Square feet of living space plus an unfinished basement. Next to Civic Park and the Alligator's Creek Aquatic Center ( very short walk). Rear sundeck, conveniently located to schools, shopping and quick, easy access to the major highways. Microwave, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher stay. Along with a dryer (no washer but has the hookups, downstairs). Electric furnace and central a/c. 16 x 12 master bedroom. Nicely landscaped and maintained, within walking distance to park and pool, convenient to highways, schools and restaurants. Available for occupancy almost immediately. $1050 first month rent and $1050 Security Deposit, both due upon acceptance. One year lease minimum. Utilities electric (all electric home) and water are at tenant expense. Owner pays for sewer and trash. Pets are negotiable with possible pet deposit, depending on number and size. This home is strictly for rent and is not available for lease purchase or option to buy. Ft. Zumwalt North High and Middle school and Joseph L. Mudd Elementary. Directions; From I-70 take exit 217 for Hwy K. Head North on Hwy K/S Main Street. Turn left onto W Pitman St. Turn right onto Woodlawn Ave. Turn left onto Dixon Blvd, then left on street.

(RLNE5669570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Jakes Court have any available units?
18 Jakes Court has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Jakes Court have?
Some of 18 Jakes Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Jakes Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Jakes Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Jakes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Jakes Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 Jakes Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Jakes Court does offer parking.
Does 18 Jakes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Jakes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Jakes Court have a pool?
Yes, 18 Jakes Court has a pool.
Does 18 Jakes Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Jakes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Jakes Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Jakes Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Jakes Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Jakes Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Jakes Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln
O'Fallon, MO 50211
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing
O'Fallon, MO 63366
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt
O'Fallon, MO 63368
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with GymO'Fallon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
O'Fallon Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity