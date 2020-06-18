Amenities

O'Fallon Area -

18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space. 920 Square feet of living space plus an unfinished basement. Next to Civic Park and the Alligator's Creek Aquatic Center ( very short walk). Rear sundeck, conveniently located to schools, shopping and quick, easy access to the major highways. Microwave, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher stay. Along with a dryer (no washer but has the hookups, downstairs). Electric furnace and central a/c. 16 x 12 master bedroom. Nicely landscaped and maintained, within walking distance to park and pool, convenient to highways, schools and restaurants. Available for occupancy almost immediately. $1050 first month rent and $1050 Security Deposit, both due upon acceptance. One year lease minimum. Utilities electric (all electric home) and water are at tenant expense. Owner pays for sewer and trash. Pets are negotiable with possible pet deposit, depending on number and size. This home is strictly for rent and is not available for lease purchase or option to buy. Ft. Zumwalt North High and Middle school and Joseph L. Mudd Elementary. Directions; From I-70 take exit 217 for Hwy K. Head North on Hwy K/S Main Street. Turn left onto W Pitman St. Turn right onto Woodlawn Ave. Turn left onto Dixon Blvd, then left on street.



