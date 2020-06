Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom home is cute and clean and ready for you! This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has a nice yard with a shed! This house is has easy highway access and is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and is close to North Kansas City Hospital! You will not want to miss this house!



Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing or if you have any questions!