Liberty, MO
206 Maple St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Maple St

206 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Maple Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and brand new cabinets. The living room is spacious with beautiful wood style flooring and big windows to let in natural light. Hall bath includes a tub and a small storage space. Laundry hookups located in the unfinished basement that includes a 2nd full bathroom with a standing shower. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a very spacious fenced in yard and the home has a 1 car garage. This cute little home wont be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Maple St have any available units?
206 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 206 Maple St have?
Some of 206 Maple St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
206 Maple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 206 Maple St offer parking?
Yes, 206 Maple St offers parking.
Does 206 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Maple St have a pool?
No, 206 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 206 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 206 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
