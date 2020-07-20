206 Maple St

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and brand new cabinets. The living room is spacious with beautiful wood style flooring and big windows to let in natural light. Hall bath includes a tub and a small storage space. Laundry hookups located in the unfinished basement that includes a 2nd full bathroom with a standing shower. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a very spacious fenced in yard and the home has a 1 car garage. This cute little home wont be available for long! Schedule your tour today!