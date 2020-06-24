All apartments in Liberty
1205 Scott Drive

1205 Scott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Scott Drive, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
This 3 bdrm, 2 bath has a great Liberty location in a quiet established neighborhood and features many updates. Kitchen has all new cabinets, new tile floor, granite counter-tops, stainless steal sink, dishwasher and microwave. New double sink vanity, tub and shower in hall bath. New hot water heater. Sun-room off kitchen overlooking beautiful private treed lot.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Scott Drive have any available units?
1205 Scott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 1205 Scott Drive have?
Some of 1205 Scott Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Scott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Scott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Scott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Scott Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 Scott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Scott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Scott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Scott Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Scott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Scott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Scott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Scott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Scott Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Scott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Scott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
