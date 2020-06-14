Apartment List
/
MO
/
lemay
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:27 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lemay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Results within 1 mile of Lemay

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Patch
1 Unit Available
7408 Minnesota Ave
7408 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
913 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City! Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Patch
1 Unit Available
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lemay
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shaw Historic District
Contact for Availability
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Garden
1 Unit Available
4963 Botanical Ave
4963 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
Trendy updated 2 bedroom, steps to TG park - Property Id: 293821 Fresh updates through out this charming south city apartment. Less than two blocks to tower grove park. Quite one way street has very little traffic.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carondelet
1 Unit Available
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Holly Hills
1 Unit Available
5008 S. 37th St.
5008 South 37th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
823 sqft
House for Rent In South City - Carpet, hardwood floors, 2 window air conditioners, full unfinished basement, fenced yard, off street parking. Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water,sewer, lawn care, trash service and snow removal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tower Grove South
1 Unit Available
4057 Potomac
4057 Potomac Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1008 sqft
Tower Grove South Charmer- HOUSE over 1,000 sq/ft - Come take a look at this great home near Gravois Plaza. Hardwood floors throughout, clean unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Street parking only.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Gravois Park
1 Unit Available
3646 Nebraska Avenue
3646 Nebraska Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1386 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Northampton
1 Unit Available
5625 Arthur Avenue
5625 Arthur Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Welcome home to a cheerful, completely updated bungalow offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & just under 1000 sq. ft. of living space. Enter into the large, bright, open living/dining room combo with impressive original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
6429 Hoffman
6429 Hoffman Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
Enjoy private home living for half the cost. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment (Duplex) in a great location, close to Highway 44. Hardwood flooring throughout, new deck and kitchen. This home offers central air and washer & Dryer hookup in the basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
3640 Shaw - 3W
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Tower Grove South
1 Unit Available
4405 Chippewa H
4405 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
p>You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 2 bedroom You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lemay, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lemay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOMehlville, MOAffton, MOColumbia, ILConcord, MOCahokia, ILCrestwood, MO
Maplewood, MORock Hill, MORichmond Heights, MOKirkwood, MOFenton, MODes Peres, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MONormandy, MOGranite City, ILSt. John, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy