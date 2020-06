Amenities

Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath.



Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air. Don't miss the great covered front porch.



Large spacious front yard and back!



Partial fencing. Off Street parking area in the rear as well.



Full unfinished basement.



A true must see. Call the office today!