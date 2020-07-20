All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 518 SE Hampton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
518 SE Hampton
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

518 SE Hampton

518 Southeast Hampton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

518 Southeast Hampton Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Bayberry

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
518 SE Hampton Available 05/01/19 Charming 2bd 1.5 bath Duplex w/ Garage for Lease | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Fresh & Clean two bedroom 1.5 bath half duplex w/ Garage & automatic opener. Gorgeous terracotta tile adorns the functional and clean kitchen. The family room is anchored by a fantastic brick FP. Both of the bedrooms are generously sized to accommodate a complete bedroom set. Conveniently located in Lee's Summit to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com
?
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 SE Hampton have any available units?
518 SE Hampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 518 SE Hampton currently offering any rent specials?
518 SE Hampton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 SE Hampton pet-friendly?
No, 518 SE Hampton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 518 SE Hampton offer parking?
Yes, 518 SE Hampton offers parking.
Does 518 SE Hampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 SE Hampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 SE Hampton have a pool?
No, 518 SE Hampton does not have a pool.
Does 518 SE Hampton have accessible units?
No, 518 SE Hampton does not have accessible units.
Does 518 SE Hampton have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 SE Hampton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 SE Hampton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 SE Hampton has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconiesLee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City