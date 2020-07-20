Amenities

518 SE Hampton Available 05/01/19 Charming 2bd 1.5 bath Duplex w/ Garage for Lease | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Fresh & Clean two bedroom 1.5 bath half duplex w/ Garage & automatic opener. Gorgeous terracotta tile adorns the functional and clean kitchen. The family room is anchored by a fantastic brick FP. Both of the bedrooms are generously sized to accommodate a complete bedroom set. Conveniently located in Lee's Summit to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

No Pets Allowed



