Lake Waukomis, MO
308 North Shore Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 2:03 PM

308 North Shore Drive

308 Northwest North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
308 Northwest North Shore Drive, Lake Waukomis, MO 64151
Lake Waukomis

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living room with large windows and gas fireplace with remote.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space.
Bonus living area off of kitchen
The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom is updated with herringbone pattern flooring
Great back patio area with built-in fire pit and beautiful views of the lake
Short walk to your own private dock on the lake
1 car garage, fenced in yard, W/D included, Nest thermostat

Feel free to TEXT/CALL for more information or to schedule a Self- Showing with Josselin at (913) 777-8901.
The Self-Showing option is available Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Government ID is required before access to the property is allowed.
KCHOMERENTAL.NET
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 308 North Shore Drive have any available units?
308 North Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Waukomis, MO.
What amenities does 308 North Shore Drive have?
Some of 308 North Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 North Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 North Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 North Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 North Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 North Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 North Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 308 North Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 North Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 North Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 308 North Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 North Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 North Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 North Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 North Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 North Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 North Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
