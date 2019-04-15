308 North Shore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large living room with large windows and gas fireplace with remote.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space.

Bonus living area off of kitchen

The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom is updated with herringbone pattern flooring

Great back patio area with built-in fire pit and beautiful views of the lake

Short walk to your own private dock on the lake

1 car garage, fenced in yard, W/D included, Nest thermostat



Feel free to TEXT/CALL for more information or to schedule a Self- Showing with Josselin at (913) 777-8901.

The Self-Showing option is available Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm.



Government ID is required before access to the property is allowed.

KCHOMERENTAL.NET

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.