Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:04 PM

701 Fernwood Terr

701 Fernwood Terrace · (636) 442-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Fernwood Terrace, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside. Interior upgrades include all new kitchen- granite countertops, stainless appliances, backsplash- updated bathrooms with tile showers, walk in closet and second closet master, all new flooring, all new fixtures, all new doors, fresh paint, new HVAC system, and new water heater!! Very few parts of this home are not BRAND NEW! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Fernwood Terr have any available units?
701 Fernwood Terr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Fernwood Terr have?
Some of 701 Fernwood Terr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Fernwood Terr currently offering any rent specials?
701 Fernwood Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Fernwood Terr pet-friendly?
No, 701 Fernwood Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake St. Louis.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr offer parking?
Yes, 701 Fernwood Terr does offer parking.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Fernwood Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr have a pool?
No, 701 Fernwood Terr does not have a pool.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr have accessible units?
No, 701 Fernwood Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Fernwood Terr has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Fernwood Terr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Fernwood Terr has units with air conditioning.
