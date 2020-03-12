701 Fernwood Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside. Interior upgrades include all new kitchen- granite countertops, stainless appliances, backsplash- updated bathrooms with tile showers, walk in closet and second closet master, all new flooring, all new fixtures, all new doors, fresh paint, new HVAC system, and new water heater!! Very few parts of this home are not BRAND NEW! This won't last long!