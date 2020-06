Amenities

This cute house is located in Lake Lotawana and is brand new on the inside! The kitchen has custom cabinetry and granite countertops with all new stainless steel appliances! There is all new flooring and paint throughout!



This cozy home has a Private Swim Dock across the street with mooring privileges for boats and watercraft - a very short walk to the lake to enjoy swimming and boating.



The 12x16 Private Swim Dock that is located across the street, directly behind 52 T Street. It has a dock plate with the 140 T address on it. Very short walk from the home.



