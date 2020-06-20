All apartments in Kirkwood
908 South Taylor Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:22 PM

908 South Taylor Avenue

908 South Taylor Avenue · (314) 568-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY -
RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Door off kitchen leads to the level backyard which is NOT shared by 910 S Taylor. The bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space Updated hallway bathroom with vanity. There is a separate basement with washer dryer hook ups and storage. Original hardwood flooring, nice bright walls ceramic tile and a separate fenced yard. Walkabie, bikable, close to shopping and parks. The tenant pays the electric and gas. Central heat and air conditioning. The landlord pays the water, sewer and trash. NO PETS ALLOWED - two year lease. Security deposit equal to one month rent. Application process with verifiable income and a good credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

