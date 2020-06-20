908 South Taylor Avenue

Amenities

RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Door off kitchen leads to the level backyard which is NOT shared by 910 S Taylor. The bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space Updated hallway bathroom with vanity. There is a separate basement with washer dryer hook ups and storage. Original hardwood flooring, nice bright walls ceramic tile and a separate fenced yard. Walkabie, bikable, close to shopping and parks. The tenant pays the electric and gas. Central heat and air conditioning. The landlord pays the water, sewer and trash. NO PETS ALLOWED - two year lease. Security deposit equal to one month rent. Application process with verifiable income and a good credit score.