738 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances. Lots of natural light in this house. Great back view, eat in kitchen, nice wooded deck off kitchen. Master bedroom had double closets and private bath. Unfinished walkout basement for additional storage. Double car driveway with 1 car garage. Covered front porch to enjoy the neighborhood. No Smoking Allowed. ***NO SHOW UNTIL 6/01 by appointment only***