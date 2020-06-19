All apartments in Kirkwood
738 Woodlawn Avenue

738 Woodlawn Avenue · (314) 393-1374
Location

738 Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances. Lots of natural light in this house. Great back view, eat in kitchen, nice wooded deck off kitchen. Master bedroom had double closets and private bath. Unfinished walkout basement for additional storage. Double car driveway with 1 car garage. Covered front porch to enjoy the neighborhood. No Smoking Allowed. ***NO SHOW UNTIL 6/01 by appointment only***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
738 Woodlawn Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 738 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
738 Woodlawn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 738 Woodlawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkwood.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 738 Woodlawn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 738 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 738 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Woodlawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
