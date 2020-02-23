All apartments in Kearney
801 Pine Crest Avenue

Location

801 Pine Crest Avenue, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have any available units?
801 Pine Crest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
Is 801 Pine Crest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Pine Crest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Pine Crest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Pine Crest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Pine Crest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Pine Crest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

