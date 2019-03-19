All apartments in Kearney
708 Woodson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Woodson Street

708 Woodson Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 Woodson Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute ranch style home is not going to last long!. It has an updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has all three bedrooms are on the main living level. The master also has a master bathroom with a shower connected to it. The basement is finished for additional space. The basement also has the 3rd bathroom in the home. It also has the laundry hookups as well. This home also has a large deck in the back yard that is fenced. Check out this home today before its gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Woodson Street have any available units?
708 Woodson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 708 Woodson Street have?
Some of 708 Woodson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Woodson Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Woodson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Woodson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Woodson Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 Woodson Street offer parking?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 Woodson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Woodson Street have a pool?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Woodson Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Woodson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Woodson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Woodson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
