708 Woodson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute ranch style home is not going to last long!. It has an updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has all three bedrooms are on the main living level. The master also has a master bathroom with a shower connected to it. The basement is finished for additional space. The basement also has the 3rd bathroom in the home. It also has the laundry hookups as well. This home also has a large deck in the back yard that is fenced. Check out this home today before its gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.