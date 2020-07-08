419 Wildflower Lane

Amenities
Enjoy this corner lot home. Lovely California split home with fenced back yard, Walk in to the living room with 2 story ceilings and you can take a short flight of stairs either to the kitchen and bedroom level, or the finished basement. A sub basement provides plenty of storage, and a large fenced yard gives you plenty of outdoor space! Requirements must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 application fee, $150 administrative fee upon approval, $300 non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 15, 2020