419 Wildflower Lane

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Enjoy this corner lot home. Lovely California split home with fenced back yard, Walk in to the living room with 2 story ceilings and you can take a short flight of stairs either to the kitchen and bedroom level, or the finished basement. A sub basement provides plenty of storage, and a large fenced yard gives you plenty of outdoor space! Requirements must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 application fee, $150 administrative fee upon approval, $300 non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 15, 2020