Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:37 PM

419 Wildflower Lane

419 Wildflower Lane · (816) 208-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Wildflower Lane, Kearney, MO 64060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 15

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Enjoy this corner lot home. Lovely California split home with fenced back yard, Walk in to the living room with 2 story ceilings and you can take a short flight of stairs either to the kitchen and bedroom level, or the finished basement. A sub basement provides plenty of storage, and a large fenced yard gives you plenty of outdoor space! Requirements must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, pass criminal background check. $45 application fee, $150 administrative fee upon approval, $300 non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Wildflower Lane have any available units?
419 Wildflower Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 419 Wildflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
419 Wildflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Wildflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Wildflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane offer parking?
No, 419 Wildflower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Wildflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 419 Wildflower Lane has a pool.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 419 Wildflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Wildflower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Wildflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Wildflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
