All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 1700 Clear Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
1700 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:47 PM

1700 Clear Creek Drive

1700 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1700 Clear Creek Drive, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample pantry and cabinet space. So, you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in! The basement area is finished with a third bathroom and a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
1700 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 1700 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 BedroomsKearney Apartments with Pools
Kearney Apartments with Washer-DryersKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University