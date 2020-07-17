All apartments in Kearney
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:41 PM

1424 Laurel St

1424 Laurel Street · (816) 266-4935
Location

1424 Laurel Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 15

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home is occupied until the end of August so it will be ready on 9/15/2020. This beautiful remodeled duplex is located at 1424 Laurel St in Kearney, MO 64060 and features warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout. There is a large stocked pond in the back for you to enjoy as well. Enjoy having extra space with a finished basement and high square footage that allows for large bedrooms. You will love the cabinetry, upgraded appliances, and gorgeous hardwood flooring in the kitchen. It features an extra large 1 car garage, ceilings fans, tiled showers, washer/dryer hook ups, tall windows in the master bedroom, and a large concrete area in the back perfect for grilling. This property does NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent. You should also have good rental history, reasonable credit and no UD's or evictions in the last 5 years. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 per adult (18 and over) and the security deposit is equal to the rent. There is a one time $150 administrative fee. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Laurel St have any available units?
1424 Laurel St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 Laurel St have?
Some of 1424 Laurel St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Laurel St offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Laurel St offers parking.
Does 1424 Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Laurel St have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Laurel St has a pool.
Does 1424 Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 1424 Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Laurel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Laurel St does not have units with air conditioning.
