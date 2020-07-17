Amenities

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home is occupied until the end of August so it will be ready on 9/15/2020. This beautiful remodeled duplex is located at 1424 Laurel St in Kearney, MO 64060 and features warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout. There is a large stocked pond in the back for you to enjoy as well. Enjoy having extra space with a finished basement and high square footage that allows for large bedrooms. You will love the cabinetry, upgraded appliances, and gorgeous hardwood flooring in the kitchen. It features an extra large 1 car garage, ceilings fans, tiled showers, washer/dryer hook ups, tall windows in the master bedroom, and a large concrete area in the back perfect for grilling. This property does NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent. You should also have good rental history, reasonable credit and no UD's or evictions in the last 5 years. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 per adult (18 and over) and the security deposit is equal to the rent. There is a one time $150 administrative fee. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule your showing today!!