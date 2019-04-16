All apartments in Kearney
1313 Rose Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:05 PM

1313 Rose Street

1313 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Rose Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!
Super nice home with great updates! New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, wood floors, updated bathrooms, nice deck, fenced yard and more! Good location with good schools! Schedule your self showing tour today!!

Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Rose Street have any available units?
1313 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1313 Rose Street have?
Some of 1313 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Rose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
