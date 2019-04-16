1313 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!

Super nice home with great updates! New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, wood floors, updated bathrooms, nice deck, fenced yard and more! Good location with good schools! Schedule your self showing tour today!!



Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.