All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 1305 Amber Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
1305 Amber Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

1305 Amber Lane

1305 Amber Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1305 Amber Lane, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Amber Lane have any available units?
1305 Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
Is 1305 Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Amber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Amber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Amber Lane offer parking?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Amber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Amber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Amber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKearney Apartments with Pools
Kearney Apartments with Washer-DryersKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University