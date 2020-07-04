8925 Whitstone Court

Amenities

Nice, freshly rehabbed two bedroom bungalow on a quiet street with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. All new bathroom with new toilet and vanity and exquisite tiled bath. Large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Spacious level, fenced in backyard. Wide open, spotless basement for storage. One car attached garage. All new systems will keep your utility bills low. Sorry, NO PETS! Rental selection criteria: Credit score must be at least 600, monthly income of $2850+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online apps. 1-month deposit w/ approval. $45 non-refundable app fee per adult. Credit check performed. Must meet income & rental history guidelines. Tenant responsible for all utilities & snow removal. Landlord will take care of lawn.