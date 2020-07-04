All apartments in Jennings
Find more places like 8925 Whitstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jennings, MO
/
8925 Whitstone Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

8925 Whitstone Court

8925 Whitstone Court · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jennings
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8925 Whitstone Court, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, freshly rehabbed two bedroom bungalow on a quiet street with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. All new bathroom with new toilet and vanity and exquisite tiled bath. Large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Spacious level, fenced in backyard. Wide open, spotless basement for storage. One car attached garage. All new systems will keep your utility bills low. Sorry, NO PETS! Rental selection criteria: Credit score must be at least 600, monthly income of $2850+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online apps. 1-month deposit w/ approval. $45 non-refundable app fee per adult. Credit check performed. Must meet income & rental history guidelines. Tenant responsible for all utilities & snow removal. Landlord will take care of lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Whitstone Court have any available units?
8925 Whitstone Court has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8925 Whitstone Court have?
Some of 8925 Whitstone Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Whitstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Whitstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Whitstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jennings.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 8925 Whitstone Court offers parking.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court have a pool?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court have accessible units?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 Whitstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8925 Whitstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8925 Whitstone Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jennings 2 BedroomsJennings Apartments with Balconies
Jennings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJennings Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jennings Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOWentzville, MOFestus, MOGlen Carbon, ILAlton, ILSunset Hills, MOByrnes Mill, MO
Glasgow Village, MOMascoutah, ILNormandy, MOMoline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOTroy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity