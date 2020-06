Amenities

Easy Terms Close in Days

Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2

bedroom, 900 square foot family home with

gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in Jennings.

Easy access to major freeways, and within minutes of Norwood Hills Country Club, and Jennings Police Department.



This lovely home is ready to be moved into, and

can be purchased with easy terms at the discounted

price.