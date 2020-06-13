Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

498 Jakes Creek Trail 498 Jakes Creek Trail Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom minutes from Silver Dollar city will be Available MID-June - COMING IN JUNE

Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom offers:



Newer Carpet

Freshly Painted

Electric Range

Central Heat and Air

Deck in the back

Master Bedroom with a full bath

W/D Hookups



Rent: $825 a month

addt. costs: $42 sewer fee per month

Deposit: $825



*Renters insurance included

*Additional cost for pets (maximum 2)



3 mins to Silver Dollar City

51 mins down 65 from springfield

53 mins down 160 from springfield



Call 417-553-5555 for more information and to schedule a showing.



check out our website at www.fhspropertymanagement.com



(RLNE4614637)