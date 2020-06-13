Amenities
498 Jakes Creek Trail 498 Jakes Creek Trail Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom minutes from Silver Dollar city will be Available MID-June - COMING IN JUNE
Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom offers:
Newer Carpet
Freshly Painted
Electric Range
Central Heat and Air
Deck in the back
Master Bedroom with a full bath
W/D Hookups
Rent: $825 a month
addt. costs: $42 sewer fee per month
Deposit: $825
*Renters insurance included
*Additional cost for pets (maximum 2)
3 mins to Silver Dollar City
51 mins down 65 from springfield
53 mins down 160 from springfield
Call 417-553-5555 for more information and to schedule a showing.
