Indian Point, MO
Last updated June 13 2020

498 Jakes Creek Trl · No Longer Available
Location

498 Jakes Creek Trl, Indian Point, MO 65616

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
498 Jakes Creek Trail 498 Jakes Creek Trail Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom minutes from Silver Dollar city will be Available MID-June - COMING IN JUNE
Recently remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom offers:

Newer Carpet
Freshly Painted
Electric Range
Central Heat and Air
Deck in the back
Master Bedroom with a full bath
W/D Hookups

Rent: $825 a month
addt. costs: $42 sewer fee per month
Deposit: $825

*Renters insurance included
*Additional cost for pets (maximum 2)

3 mins to Silver Dollar City
51 mins down 65 from springfield
53 mins down 160 from springfield

Call 417-553-5555 for more information and to schedule a showing.

check out our website at www.fhspropertymanagement.com

(RLNE4614637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

