1929 South Elizabeth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has an island for extra prep space. Fireplace in the living room that is perfect for these cold winter months. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an attached bathroom with a double sinks. The basement area is finished with a fourth bedroom and a third bathroom. Laundry located in the basement bathroom. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.