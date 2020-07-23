Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Hazelwood, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazelwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7006 Berkridge Dr
7006 Berkridge Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1176 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom single family Ranch style home with huge boasting 1176 sqft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Hazelwood
10 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.

1 Unit Available
50 W. St. Anthony
50 West Saint Anthony Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
864 sqft
50 W. St. Anthony Available 08/14/20 Lovely, well maintained home with tranquil back yard. - ** THIS UNIT IS PENDING OCCUPANCY INSPECTION BEFORE MOVE-IN** This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath brick bungalow is located in Florissant MO.

1 Unit Available
185 Eldorado Dr
185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Highlights: - 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement - Fridge, Washer, Dryer included - Large fenced backyard plus a Shed - Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High) - Close to all services + walking
Results within 5 miles of Hazelwood
47 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$634
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$960
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
6 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$773
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
927 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
6 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
14 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
3 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.

1 Unit Available
2075 Grants Parkway
2075 Grants Parkway, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 Unit Available
Jennings
2846 Meadowlark Ave RIIB-026
2846 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
786 sqft
2846 Meadowlark ~Nestled in Jennings! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen, off-street parking, large yard, close to interstate, shopping and more.

1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4036 Cranberry Ln
4036 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Single Family Home - Single Family 3 bedroom home with a spacious gated yard, w/d hookup hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, full basement. You can text 4036 to 314-888-9260 to get details regarding this home.

1 Unit Available
Jennings
5635 Beldon Dr
5635 Beldon Drive, Flordell Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
792 sqft
5635 Beldon Dr Available 07/23/20 Cute bungalow with walkout basement and off street parking - This is an updated 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors located in Flordell Hills.

1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

1 Unit Available
Jennings
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in

1 Unit Available
Greendale
2508 Normandy Dr
2508 Normandy Avenue, Greendale, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2099 sqft
Gorgeous all brick 1.5 story home on large level lot facing Normandie Golf Club! Located on a tree lined street in a quiet community close to everything: UMSL, Metro-link, the airport, Normandy Golf Course, and so much more.

1 Unit Available
Overland
8758 Burton Ave
8758 Burton Avenue, Charlack, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1441 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Solid Brick single Family Ranch Home featuring a 2 car spaces detached garage with a total livable space of 1,031sqft. Large windows allowing plenty of natural sun light all throughout the house.

1 Unit Available
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 11
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

1 Unit Available
Dellwood
1572 Hudson Rd
1572 Hudson Road, Dellwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This neat and elegant single family Ranch Style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total of 1,092 sq. ft livable area. All brick stone exterior. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
604 Clark
604 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
623 sqft
Brand new construction! Every thing in the apartment is brand new! Stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new bathroom. Part of a 14 family apartment building being rehabbed (should be completed in the spring).

1 Unit Available
Greendale
7512 Marillac Drive
7512 Marillac Drive, Greendale, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1898 sqft
4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Greendale near UMSL available. Large back yard. Living room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors. No pets, No smoking, no landlord-tenant judgments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hazelwood, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazelwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

