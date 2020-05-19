All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, MO
805 N Hamblen Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:07 PM

805 N Hamblen Rd

805 Hamblen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

805 Hamblen Rd, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRINGTIME SPECIAL! SIGN AN 18-MONTH LEASE & ONLY PAY $1195 FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS! RENT WILL RETURN TO $1395 ON THE FOURTH MONTH!

LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE ONLY $25!

You will want to make this your home as soon as you can! With a beautiful layout and amazing flooring this is the home for you! Schedule your tour today!

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have any available units?
805 N Hamblen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
Is 805 N Hamblen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Hamblen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Hamblen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N Hamblen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd offer parking?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have a pool?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have accessible units?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N Hamblen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N Hamblen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

