Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

This great 4 BR 3 BA home has plenty of space. The kitchen features hardwood floors, access to the back deck and a large eating area. From the kitchen you have a great view of the living room and its gas fireplace. This home also has a finished basement and three-car garage. It is also a part of the Lee's Summit School District.