Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:47 PM

1403 South Huntington Drive

1403 South Huntington Drive · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence. Lots of updates on the inside for you to see, such as fresh paint & newer large full tile shower in Lower Level. Also on the lower level enjoy the family room. Entire main level has quality "wood look" Laminate-w/tile kitchen & bath floors. Newer atrium Style French doors from Breakfast room to large deck. Spacious great room with gorgeous fireplace & vaulted ceiling!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have any available units?
1403 South Huntington Drive has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1403 South Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1403 South Huntington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 South Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 South Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 South Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 South Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 South Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 South Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
