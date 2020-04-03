1403 South Huntington Drive

Amenities

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence. Lots of updates on the inside for you to see, such as fresh paint & newer large full tile shower in Lower Level. Also on the lower level enjoy the family room. Entire main level has quality "wood look" Laminate-w/tile kitchen & bath floors. Newer atrium Style French doors from Breakfast room to large deck. Spacious great room with gorgeous fireplace & vaulted ceiling!



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



