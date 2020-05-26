All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1401 Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, MO
/
1401 Birch Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1401 Birch Drive

1401 Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1401 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Split Entry Home perfect for you! Master Bedroom features a Trayed Ceiling, storage space & linen Closet. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings & sky lights throughout adding great natural light! Featuring Basement with Wet Bar & Half-Bath. Garage is Extra Deep for Great Storage Space! Front Yard with decorative pond & established landscaping. You'll appreciate the expansive deck that overlooks your large fenced backyard, just right for entertaining! Prestigious Lee's Summit West HS!!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Birch Drive have any available units?
1401 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
Is 1401 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1401 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSPleasant Hill, MOBelton, MO
Grain Valley, MORoeland Park, KSNorth Kansas City, MOMission, KSSpring Hill, KSKearney, MOGardner, KSWarrensburg, MOPlatte City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University