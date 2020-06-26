All apartments in Grandview
14924 Fuller Ave

14924 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14924 Fuller Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/916581?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This house has a large open floor plan for the main living area. Lots of windows allow for natural light. There is a large backyard and plenty of space. Carpeted throughout this home is very cozy!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4941342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14924 Fuller Ave have any available units?
14924 Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 14924 Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14924 Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14924 Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14924 Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14924 Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14924 Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 14924 Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 14924 Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14924 Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14924 Fuller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14924 Fuller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
