13107 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a large pantry for extra storage. The home has hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the bonus room in the back of the home. The bonus room is spacious and offers immediate access to the screened in porch. The master bedroom has a vanity area with an attached full bathroom. The basement area is finished with a third full bathroom as well. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a chain link fence, and the home has a 1 car garage in the front. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.