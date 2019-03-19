214 Northeast Katie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes an island and a pantry for extra space. The master bedroom is located on the main level and includes an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The basement area is finished and contains 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Out back, a patio overlooks a decent sized backyard and the home has a 2 car garage. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.