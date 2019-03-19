All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 214 Northeast Katie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
214 Northeast Katie Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 Northeast Katie Court

214 Northeast Katie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

214 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes an island and a pantry for extra space. The master bedroom is located on the main level and includes an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The basement area is finished and contains 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Out back, a patio overlooks a decent sized backyard and the home has a 2 car garage. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have any available units?
214 Northeast Katie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 214 Northeast Katie Court have?
Some of 214 Northeast Katie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Northeast Katie Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Northeast Katie Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Northeast Katie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Northeast Katie Court is pet friendly.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court offer parking?
Yes, 214 Northeast Katie Court does offer parking.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Northeast Katie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have a pool?
No, 214 Northeast Katie Court does not have a pool.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Northeast Katie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Northeast Katie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Northeast Katie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University