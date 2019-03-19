All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1604 Northwest High View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1604 Northwest High View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Northwest High View Drive

1604 NW High View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1604 NW High View Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2nd month FREE with 15 month lease. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Split level with 2 car garage and a fenced yard. Finished basement with a half bath and extra storage in the laundry room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1604 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have?
Some of 1604 Northwest High View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Northwest High View Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University