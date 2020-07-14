10528 Durness Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home!



Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen

tons of cabinet space!

Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting!

Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans

Bright and tiled bathroom

Carport and great yard for all your summer needs!

This charming home will not last!



Call 314-932-7004 ext 1 for more info and to view

Email jessica@3214rent.com or Gabby@314rent.com

Apply at 314rent.com



Ask about our Pet Policy!



(RLNE5896649)