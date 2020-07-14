All apartments in Glasgow Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10528 Durness Dr

10528 Durness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO 63137
Glasgow Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home!

Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen
tons of cabinet space!
Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting!
Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans
Bright and tiled bathroom
Carport and great yard for all your summer needs!
This charming home will not last!

Call 314-932-7004 ext 1 for more info and to view
Email jessica@3214rent.com or Gabby@314rent.com
Apply at 314rent.com

Ask about our Pet Policy!

(RLNE5896649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 Durness Dr have any available units?
10528 Durness Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glasgow Village, MO.
What amenities does 10528 Durness Dr have?
Some of 10528 Durness Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 Durness Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10528 Durness Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 Durness Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10528 Durness Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10528 Durness Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10528 Durness Dr offers parking.
Does 10528 Durness Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 Durness Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 Durness Dr have a pool?
No, 10528 Durness Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10528 Durness Dr have accessible units?
No, 10528 Durness Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 Durness Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10528 Durness Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10528 Durness Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10528 Durness Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
