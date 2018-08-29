4005 NE 77th St

Amenities

Close to parks - This home is right next to one of the best parks in the northland. This home has a very nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The family room features high ceilings a gas burning fireplace. It also opens up to the eat in kitchen. This home also has a formal dining room. Master bedroom with sitting room, walk in shower and double vanities. Fully finished walk out basement with a second family room/rec room. Rent is $1725 a month and the deposit if $1725. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per month per pet in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



(RLNE5189804)