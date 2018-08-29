All apartments in Gladstone
4005 NE 77th St

4005 Northeast 77th Street
Location

4005 Northeast 77th Street, Gladstone, MO 64119

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to parks - This home is right next to one of the best parks in the northland. This home has a very nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The family room features high ceilings a gas burning fireplace. It also opens up to the eat in kitchen. This home also has a formal dining room. Master bedroom with sitting room, walk in shower and double vanities. Fully finished walk out basement with a second family room/rec room. Rent is $1725 a month and the deposit if $1725. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per month per pet in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5189804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 NE 77th St have any available units?
4005 NE 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 4005 NE 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
4005 NE 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 NE 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 NE 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 4005 NE 77th St offer parking?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 4005 NE 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 NE 77th St have a pool?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 4005 NE 77th St have accessible units?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 NE 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 NE 77th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 NE 77th St does not have units with air conditioning.

