All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like
2000 Northeast 64th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
2000 Northeast 64th Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

2000 Northeast 64th Street

2000 Northeast 64th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Northeast 64th Street, Gladstone, MO 64118
Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have any available units?
2000 Northeast 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 2000 Northeast 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Northeast 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Northeast 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Northeast 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Northeast 64th Street offers parking.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Northeast 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Northeast 64th Street has a pool.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 2000 Northeast 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Northeast 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Northeast 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Northeast 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 BedroomsGladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly ApartmentsGladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City